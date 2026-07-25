Brighton star Carlos Baleba hold talks with Man Utd

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has reportedly made contact with Manchester United to find out whether the Red Devils are interested in signing him this summer, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After being impressed by the 22-year-old’s promising performances during the 2024/25 campaign, Man Utd made an attempt to purchase the Cameroonian last summer.

However, the Seagulls refused to let him leave. He displayed inconsistent performances last term; as a result, he lost his place in Fabian Hurzeler’s starting line-up.

United have prioritised revamping the midfield department this summer following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury.

They have already purchased Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Baleba was pushing hard to join Man Utd last summer but Brighton eventually managed to keep hold of him.

Following Ruben Amorim’s departure, the Red Devils cooled their interest in the 22-year-old, although they have prioritised revamping the engine room this summer.

Baleba to Man Utd

But the journalist claims that the player is ‘super keen’ on a move to Old Trafford and his representatives have contacted United to find out whether Michael Carrick’s side are willing to secure his services. United still want a defensive midfielder despite already purchasing Santos and Tielemans.

Baleba is valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. Brighton usually play hardball to sell their big assets and are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Baleba is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait. He is extremely quick, strong, good in the air, and can make surging runs from deep. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Although Baleba failed to perform at his best last term, he is still a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in the future.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.