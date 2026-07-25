Man Utd linked with Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe



According to Italian outlet Corriere di Bologna, Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe this summer.

The Red Devils have primarily concentrated on bolstering their midfield department during the summer transfer window. They have already recruited Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, and eyeing another midfielder.

Aside from the duo, the club have brought in goalkeeper Karl Darlow and young winger Tynan Thompson. A marquee wide player could be signed too and Corriere di Bologna reveal Man United’s interest in Rowe.

The publication cite that Everton and ‘above all’ United are exploring a deal for the 23-year-old Englishman. Bologna have already set an asking price of £34 million to part ways with the former Marseille attacker.

The Serie A outfit failed to qualify for European football last term, and thereby need to recoup funds from high-profile exits. Rowe and centre-back Jhon Lucumi are likely candidates to leave Bologna this summer.

Disciplinary issues

Rowe signed for Bologna from Marseille after just 1 season in Ligue 1. The former England youth international had joined Les Phoceens on loan from Norwich City with an obligation to buy. However, he was sold soon after due to his poor discipline.

The 23-year-old had a fearsome dressing room outburst with midfielder Adrien Rabiot in August last year which saw both sold. That has continued at Bologna. He almost head-butted an opposition player in the 4-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld this month.

Bologna are now prepared to part ways with him for the right price, but United may not make an offer. First of all, they are unlikely to spend big on a left winger such as Rowe unless Marcus Rashford heads through the exit door in the coming days.

With Rashford’s hefty wages, United are struggling to find a suitor despite his superb loan spell at Barcelona where he made 28 goal contributions. He looks likely to stay alongside Matheus Cunha to compete for the left wing spot next term.

Even if Rashford departs, the Red Devils may not want a disruptive figure such as Rowe to hamper the dressing room harmony. The club are on the uptrend under manager Michael Carrick and may not pursue a player with temper concerns.