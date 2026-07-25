Chelsea & Man Utd plot swoop to sign Archie Brown

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move to sign Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown, as per Turkish outlet Sabah Spor.

After letting Marc Cucurella join Real Madrid, the Blues currently have Jorrel Hato as the only option to deploy in the left-back position. However, he is still very young and needs time to develop.

Levi Colwill can also provide cover in this area if needed, but he is a centre-back by trait and has just returned from a serious knee injury.

Now, Sabah Spor report that Chelsea have identified Brown as a serious option to add depth to the left-back position, and they have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

Moreover, Man Utd are also in this race and have also been following him. Although the player’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, Brown is very keen to return to England.

Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal wants to keep hold of the 24-year-old, but if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer, they want around £17m.

Man Utd currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as left-back options. Although Shaw started every Premier League match last term, he has had fitness problems over the years.

Battle

On the other hand, Dorgu has displayed his best as a forward. So, with Shaw’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, United are seemingly looking for a younger option to replace the Englishman.

Brown, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed left-back by trait but is also comfortable in the LWB position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the CB position if needed.

The Englishman is quick, strong, possesses a powerful long-throw ability, can make surging runs from deep, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

In 33 appearances across all competitions, Brown scored three goals and registered as many assists last campaign. Moreover, he helped his side keep seven clean sheets.

Brown is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.