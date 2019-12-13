Top resource and news websites for avid football fans

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and there are thousands of websites available online that provide useful information, stats, facts and news articles for avid football fans. Here are a few sites football fans shouldn’t live without:

Tranfermarkt.co.uk

Transfermarkt has become the go-to site for football fans wanting to find up-to-date stats and figures about clubs and players from all across the globe. You can find out detailed information about your favourite teams performance from a recent match or over the course of a season, with the option to select different years at the click of a button. You can drill down the data to view individual player stats including goals, assists, minutes player and clean sheets as well as more basic information like age, contract status, nationality, etc.

This website’s main feature is they keep a record of every single player transfer that has happened throughout Europe and provide accurate transfer fees and up-to-the minute valuations. The detailed performance evaluation of players is also impressive and there is a neat image that shows what position a player plays in.

Sky Sports News

This may be an obvious one but no football fan can stay up-to-date with what’s going on without Sky Sports News. Many are glued to the TV channel every weekend and throughout the transfer windows as Sky Sports provide unrivalled coverage. However, they also have an excellent website that has hundreds of daily articles and features to keep you satisfied.

Ex professionals such as Paul Merson and Gary Neville do regular columns including predicted scores ahead of every top flight match while there is a whole catalogue of video content to get stuck into. Obviously Sky Sports have all the latest news articles but they offer so much more which is why they are the leading news provider in the UK.

International resources

Football is a global game so it’s important we don’t neglect fans from around the world. For those in Asia, Vietnamese site tin tức bóng đá is an excellent site for all the latest football news as they publish daily articles with the latest news from the world of football. ESPN is the king in America as they are the leading sports news site – similar to Sky Sports here in the UK. Eurosport is a great resource for European football fans, particularly in France and Italy.

WhoScored.com

Whoscored? has been a staple for many football fans for years as it’s cemented itself as a leader in football data. Here you’ll find all the latest live scores, fixtures and up to the minute club news but Whoscored? supply unrivalled player data for every game including goals, assists, shot stats, crossing and they provide an overall score for each player based on their performance. These stats and scores give fans a real insight into a players form and how valuable they are to their team.