Arsenal ready to step up for Joshua Zirkzee’s signature



According to Italian outlet TuttoSport, Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee amid interest from several Serie A and Premier League clubs.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in the Dutchman for the past few months and there continues to remain speculation that he is the preferred striker target for the London giants.

TuttoSport reveal that Arsenal are ready to accelerate their interest in the 22-year-old striker amid interest from the likes of AC Milan and Juventus. Manchester United are also among his admirers.

There is no mention over the asking price for his signature, but the Gunners have already tabled a contract offer for his striker to his agent Kia Joorabchian. They have offered £5.2 million per year.

Good talent

Zirkzee has been a crucial part of Bologna’s first-team plans this season. He had a difficult debut campaign, but has stepped up in his 2nd year with 12 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for them.

The youngster has yet to find the consistency to become a leading striker in Europe, but he has the potential to be one. Arsenal are probably impressed by his qualities and could make an approach.

Bologna are said to be eyeing around £60 million for his transfer. Arsenal are more than capable of meeting the price, having spent more than £200m during last summer’s transfer window alone.

Zirkzee is more of a modern-day striker with his movement and distribution among his key strengths. He tends to work in the same way as Kai Havertz, but has been better with his chance creation.

With his young age, manager Mikel Arteta may feel he can groom the Dutchman to his tactical requirements. Zirkzee may not be an instant hit for Arsenal, but could develop into a top striker in a season or two.

This could be the Spaniard’s strategy, having got the best out of Havertz in his debut campaign.