Arsenal convinced about signing Joshua Zirkzee

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are convinced about signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee during this summer’s transfer window.

The London giants are likely to invest in the centre-forward department this summer with the lack of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season. They need an upgrade on the striking duo and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Arsenal like Zirkzee and are convinced that he would be the perfect foil for the team.

Bologna are prepared to sell the talented striker for £60 million and it is reported that Arsenal could have an advantage over Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan with their greater economic availability and great charm. Zirkzee is not the only striker on the club’s shortlist. Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are also transfer targets.

Talented striker

Zirkzee has had a good second year with Bologna. He has registered 11 goals and 6 assists in the campaign and has helped the Serie A outfit move closer to Champions League qualification. Despite this, the Dutchman has been touted to leave for a bigger challenge and Arsenal seem keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

The former Bayern Munich star has the attributes that manager Mikel Arteta could be looking for. He has good passing skills and likes to drop into deeper attacking positions when required. He has also impressed as an anchorman up front and can be described as a team player. He could develop further with the Gunners.

Zirkzee can’t be seen as a readymade signing who can guarantee regular goals. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to spend big on the 22-year-old due to his potential or look at an alternative such as Viktor Gyokeres, who has already proven himself at Sporting Lisbon with 36 goals and 16 assists this campaign. The fans may want the latter at the club, but we won’t be surprised if Arsenal make a move for Zirkzee instead this summer.