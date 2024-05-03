Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Amadou Onana

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Everton star Amadou Onana this summer, as per Caught Offside.

Following a disappointing campaign under Antonio Conte last term, the Lilywhites opted to dismiss the Italian and appoint Ange Postecoglou as the new manager ahead of this campaign.

The North London club enjoyed a stellar start under the Australian’s guidance and even came into the conversation to challenge for the Premier League title this season. But they have failed to continue showcasing their best and are currently fighting to secure their place in the top-four.

With the 2023/24 season edging closer towards its conclusion, Tottenham have seemingly already started planning their summer businesses to continue the rebuild under the former Celtic boss’ guidance.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites could look to reinforce their frontline and the defensive department this summer, but strengthening the engine room by purchasing a new midfielder is also on Postecoglou’s agenda.

Tottenham & Arsenal eye swoop for Onana

Numerous names have been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club with Conor Gallagher being suggested as the primary target, but Onana is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by Caught Offside, Arsenal are interested in signing the Everton star and they have been trailing him since the winter window. However, the report states that Tottenham have now joined the Gunners in this race and they could make a concrete approach in the upcoming window.

Caught Offside also claims that Everton could be open to cashing-in on Onana if they receive an offer of around £45m so Tottenham or Arsenal will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure him away from Goodison Park.

However, the report says that Newcastle United and Barcelona are also keen on signing the Belgian so the North London giants could face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Onana is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Arsenal if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign the Everton star if the Lilywhites and the Gunners go head-to-head with each other over this deal in the off-season.