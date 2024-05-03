Romano: Man Utd & Arsenal target Marc Guehi could leave Crystal Palace

Manchester United and Arsenal target Marc Guehi has a ‘concrete’ chance to leave Crystal Palace in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing Column [subscription required].

The Times reported recently that Man Utd and Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing Guehi this summer. Palace are reluctant to lose the defender but they may be forced to cash-in if £55m is put on the table.

Whilst Romano did acknowledge Man Utd and Arsenal’s interest in the player, he admits he hasn’t heard of any formal moves from either club as yet. However, the transfer guru claims there is a ‘concrete’ chance Guehi will leave Palace this summer.

Guehi is one of the most highly rated young centre-backs in Europe. The fact that he is English makes him even more appealing to the top Premier League clubs as he goes a long way in helping them towards their squad registration rules.

The 23-year-old has been a shining light in a largely disappointing campaign for the Eagles so far this season, although things have started looking promising since Oliver Glasner took charge as the manager. That said, unfortunately, Guehi has found himself out injured in recent weeks.

More Man Utd bound than Arsenal?

There aren’t many Premier League clubs who have a better defence than Arsenal at the moment and there seems to be no way for a new player to break into it. William Saliba and Gabriel have started almost every game for Mikel Arteta this season and it must be remembered that they also have Jurrien Timber – who has hardly featured since being signed due to an ACL injury.

Considering the level of competition at Arsenal, Guehi may find regular first team football hard to come by. When talking about Man Utd though, it is a whole different story. The Red Devils have had a virtually non-existent defence this season with the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans missing out on extended periods through injury.

Irrespective of whether or not Erik ten Hag is the United manager for next season, reinforcing the central defence is of utmost priority and Guehi would be a superb signing.

Guehi is expected to be on that plane with England to Euros 2024 and a solid performance in the tournament will go a long way in rising his stock ahead of next season. Whilst Arsenal can afford to pass up on this opportunity, Man Utd cannot and need to be at their best to get a deal over the line in the transfer window.