Liverpool & Arsenal eyeing ambitious swoop to sign Pedri

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly contemplating making an audacious swoop to sign Barcelona star Pedri, as per the Spanish outlet Marca.

Despite revamping their engine room last summer, the Reds are seemingly looking to add more firepower to this position ahead of next season as they have been linked with a few names in recent times. Teun Koopmeiners has heavily been linked with a move to Anfield but Pedri is now emerging as a serious option.

It was previously reported that the Blaugrana were keen on keeping hold of the 21-year-old beyond this season, but according to the report by Marca(via TEAMtalk), considering the youngster’s recent injury record, Barcelona are open to cashing-in on him.

The report further claims that cashing-in on Pedri would generate big money for the Catalan giants and that would help them sign some new players in the off-season.

The Spanish outlet states that Arsenal have registered their interest in signing the former Las Palmas star by taking advantage of this situation but Liverpool are currently showing the most concrete interest in purchasing him.

Marca also says that Barcelona previously valued Pedri at around £68m but they could now sell their star man if they receive an offer of around £51m. So, Arsenal or Liverpool would be able to purchase him for a reasonable fee this summer.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners are keen on reinforcing their engine room by purchasing a new midfielder this summer. Numerous names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the upcoming window with Pedri now emerging as a serious option.

The Barcelona star is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level at this tender age. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, Pedri’s playing style is more suited to play in Mikel Arteta’s system so the Spain international would be better off joining the North London club over the Merseyside club if he eventually leaves Barcelona at the end of this season.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool opt to make a concrete approach to sign Pedri this summer to reinforce their midfield department.