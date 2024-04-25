Arsenal told Rice could become a club legend like Vieira

Former midfielder Joe Cole has claimed that Arsenal star Declan Rice will turn out to be a club legend like Patrick Vieira.

Following the departure of Granit Xhaka, the Gunners decided to replace the Swiss by signing the former West Ham United star in a club record £105m deal last summer.

Upon moving to the Emirates Stadium, the 25-year-old has taken no time to settle down in his new surroundings, playing a pivotal role in Mikel Arteta’s side’s title charge this campaign.

The midfielder displayed an impressive performance against Chelsea on Tuesday night – where the North London club thrashed their city rivals 5-0.

Now, speaking to JOE, Cole has said that Rice is a great player and he is destined to become a legend like Vieira and Cesc Fabregas over the next few years.

Former PL star lauds Rice

Cole said:

“I mean Dec’s a great player, he’s a great player, but they have some all-time greats. I’m sure in four year’s time we’ll be talking about Declan how we talked about Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas and people like that, but I won’t embarrass Dec and put his name there yet, but he will be there that’s for sure.”

After a disappointing few results, Arsenal have returned to their best following back-to-back victories in the Premier League. So, having defeated Chelsea on Tuesday night, the Gunners moved to the top of the table with 77 points from 34 games.

Liverpool are just behind them, while Manchester City are third with 73 points from 32 games. The Citizens have the fate of winning the league in their hands, given if they win their remaining games then they will retain the league title. But, Arsenal will be looking to focus on themselves and will be hoping to win their next four games to push Man City all the way.

However, that won’t be easy for Arteta’s side as a few tough fixtures lie ahead for them. Arsenal will face off against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next game at the newly renovated White Hart Lane and then a couple of weeks later, they will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Rice is going to have to continue to perform at his best level if Arsenal are going to get the results they need to wrestle the title away from City.