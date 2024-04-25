Tottenham leading Conor Gallagher transfer race

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea at the end of the season, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Chelsea midfielder is one of Tottenham’s priority targets heading into the summer transfer window, but they will face competition from top-four rivals Newcastle United, as per the report.

However, Newcastle are going through financial difficulties and they will struggle to arrange the funds to afford the England international. Newcastle are set to miss out on Champions League qualification, which will hit their revenues. They will have to adhere to the financial regulations, and therefore they will not be able to spend freely.

Tottenham have edge in Conor Gallagher chase

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are now in pole position to complete the signing of Gallagher with Ange Postecoglou believed to be a huge fan of the Chelsea midfielder.

Gallagher has been in impressive form this season with eight assists and five goals to his name in all competitions and he could be the complete midfielder Tottenham are crying out for.

They need to add more creativity and goals in the middle of the park and Gallagher seems like the ideal fit for their style of play as well. His hard-working approach would be a good fit for Postecoglou’s high-pressing system.

The 24-year-old is entering the peak of his career and he could be a key player for Tottenham in the coming seasons if he moves to north London this summer.

With his contract expiring in 2025, Chelsea are open to selling the player this summer while he still retains good value. He is currently valued at £41 million by Transfermarkt and that would be a good deal for Spurs if they can sign him for that figure.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can swoop in and secure an agreement with their London rivals over the coming months.