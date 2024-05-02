Tottenham join Arsenal in race to sign 19-year-old Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the likes of Arsenal in the race to sign talented 19-year-old Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

Nusa has been a name on the lips of some of the top European clubs for quite some time now. Brentford made an attempt to sign him in January, beating Tottenham to a £25m deal but a move eventually fell through, with Nusa remaining with Club Brugge.

Since then though, Nusa has continued performing at the highest level and a big move could await him this summer. Fichajes says Tottenham are showing a keen interest once again but they face stiff competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his attack this summer to provide more support for Bukayo Saka and the Arsenal boss could be eyeing Nusa as the for the job.

In 41 matches across all competitions this season, Nusa has scored four goals and provided four assists. Transfermarkt values the talented teenager at around £14.5m although Club Brugge are likely to ask closer to the £25m fee that Brentford agreed in January.

In line with the philosophy?

Ever since Ange Postecoglou took over as the manager of Spurs, there has been a very clear shift in transfer policy. Tottenham have shown a tendency to sign young players with high potential in the past couple of transfer windows and signing Nusa would be in line with that strategy.

Although the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are also linked with a move for the teenage sensation, Nusa may feel there is a higher chance of regular first team football at Tottenham. Interestingly, Fichajes says Tottenham see Nusa as a ‘key’ part of their project, so that could sway him to make a switch to the New Tottenham Stadium.

Postecoglou has had an excellent first season at the helm at the N17 but Champions League qualification is still very much in the balance. A good end-of-the-season performance would go a long way in getting Spurs back in Europe’s elite competition, and it would help them attract more talent in the summer.

At this age, Nusa has his entire footballing career ahead of him. The sky is the limit if he continues to work on his potential and becomes a better version of himself.

Let’s wait and see which club signs him this summer, but it looks like Arsenal and Tottenham could be ready to battle it out over a deal.