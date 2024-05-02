Arsenal eyeing deal for Turkish wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Besiktas wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy ahead of a potential move this summer.

The 18-year-old has made a big impression since his breakthrough at Besiktas and he has accumulated 11 goals and 2 assists from 30 appearances for the Turkish giants this season.

The Gunners are one of those impressed by his performances and Caught Offside reveal that Besiktas may be prepared to cash-in if an offer worth at least £21m is put on the table.

Arsenal are not alone in the race for Kilicsoy with interest from other London clubs such as Tottenham, West Ham and Fulham. Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are among foreign clubs interested in signing him.

Unlikely deal

Kilicsoy has been brilliant for Besiktas in a short space of time. He has contributed key goals and assists, but has also impressed with his dribbling skills and fantastic attacking runs.

Despite the positives, it would come as a surprise if Arsenal are prepared to invest on him. The youngster can play on either wing or up front, but he prefers to operate on the left flank.

This is a position where Arsenal have no problems whatsoever. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have produced several stand-out performances for the club over the campaign.

Kilicsoy isn’t ready to push for a first team place yet. The Turkish teenager is still learning his trade and has yet to find consistency when it comes to ball control. He has lost possession 12 times per game.

If Arsenal were to sign a new winger, the onus could be on finding a suitable back-up for Bukayo Saka, who has had a heavy workload on the right wing without any competition behind him.

While manager Mikel Arteta has had the option to rotate between Trossard and Martinelli on the left wing, Saka has started almost every league game on the right with no quality back-up.