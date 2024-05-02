Man Utd moving strongly to sign Adrien Rabiot



According to La Stampa (via Calciomercato), Manchester United are moving strongly to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Turin giants, but his future at the club is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign. Juventus have not opened negotiations with him over a renewal and La Stampa claim that talks are on stand-by until they sort out the future of manager Massimiliano Allegri and their European status for next season.

The same source claim that Man United are pressing and strongly moving for the signature of the 29-year-old, who could be available on a free transfer this summer. Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain graduate, who can agree a pre-contract with an overseas club, having entered the final 6 months of his deal.

Experienced ace

United could see multiple midfield departures during the forthcoming transfer window. Sofyan Amrabat is expected to return to Fiorentina after an unsuccessful loan deal while Christian Eriksen could also depart, having had limited playing time with United this campaign. Casemiro’s future is also doubtful due to his disappointing 2nd season under manager Erik ten Hag.

Rabiot was a top target for ten Hag when he arrived as the United manager in 2022. A transfer fee was agreed between United and Juventus, but a deal fell through at the final hurdle due to the failure to finalise personal terms. Ten Hag could be tempted to sign Rabiot this summer as he looks to add an experienced figure in the centre of the park.

United face competition from Bayern Munich for the £34 million-rated star. The German giants have the advantage of Champions League football, but the Red Devils could be optimistic of signing him as the midfielder was previously impressed by ten Hag. He took time to personally call Rabiot regarding a potential move to Old Trafford in 2022.