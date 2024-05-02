Arsenal ‘agreed’ to sign Ferdi Kadioglu this summer

Arsenal have reportedly ‘agreed’ to sign Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu this summer, as per the Turkish journalist Devrim Zengi.

The Gunners have reportedly been exploring the market to sign a new left-back this summer as Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

Miguel Gutierrez and Jorrel Hato have been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club with Kadioglu also being suggested as a key option.

Zengi has reported that(via Karar), after talking with the player’s father Feyzulla Kadioglu, he has come to know that Arsenal have held talks with the defender to secure his signature and he has ‘agreed’ to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The journalist further claims that Bayer Leverkusen also made an attempt to purchase him, but it seems Kadioglu is going to join Arsenal ahead of next season.

Kadioglu to Arsenal

After enjoying a promising campaign for Fenerbahce this season, the 24-year-old has burst onto the scene, keeping 11 clean-sheets and registering four assists in 33 league appearances.

Kadioglu is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the right-back position as well as the left-back role. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually sign the Turkish international to reinforce their backline.

Arsenal have displayed solid defensive displays this season so Mikel Arteta would ideally want to keep hold of his defenders and could look to sign a new face to beef up the backline.

However, although Kadioglu – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – has displayed his qualities in the Turkish top-flight in recent times, the Premier League is a level above so there is a question mark whether he would be an ideal option to help the Gunners achieve their lofty ambitions should they purchase him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently at the top of the league with 80 points from 35 games, while Manchester City are just behind them with one point less. So, the Emirates club will be desperate to win their next game when they face off against Bournemouth this weekend to continue the title charge.