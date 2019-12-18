Everton vs Arsenal: Match preview with betting odds and prediction

Arsenal will be looking to get their season back on track when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners have endured a turbulent campaign as former boss Unai Emery was dismissed late last month following the clubs worst start to a season in over 30 years. Freddie Ljungberg was installed at interim manager but he’s failed to turn around their fortunes as the Swede has won just one of his five games in charge so far.

Arsenal currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of the top four so they cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they want to get back in the mix for Champions League qualification this season. By the time this game comes around Mikel Arteta could be installed as Arsenal’s new permanent manager so he’ll be desperate to get off to a positive start.

Everton have also had a campaign to forget so far as Marcos Silva was sacked earlier this month after winning just four of their opening 15 games. Duncan Ferguson has steadied the ship after beating Chelsea and drawing with Man Utd since being named as caretaker manager but Carlo Ancelotti is set to come in as their new permanent boss ahead of the visit of Arsenal this weekend.

Betting odds & prediction

According to the latest odds at bettingtop5.net, Everton are priced at 13/10 to win this game while Arsenal can be backed at 19/10 to take home all three points from Goodison Park. The draw is available at 11/4 if you think the points will be shared.

Both defences have been poor this season so I expect goals on Saturday and over 3.5 match goals at 7/5 looks tempting while both teams to score looks a banker at 40/85. Arsenal simply can’t defend so it’s highly unlikely they’ll keep a clean sheet but the Gunners do have plenty of firepower to cause Everton problems as well.

These two teams are both desperate for points and it will be interesting to see what the managerial situation is come kick-off as we could have two new men in the dugouts. Everton usually step-up when the bigger clubs come to town but Arsenal are always a dangerous side so I think the spoils will be shared and like the look of 2-2 at odds of 9/1.