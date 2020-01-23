Chelsea plot £20m bid as Lampard eyes swoop to sign Serie A star
The January transfer window is in full swing so we’ll bring you all the latest news and gossip from around the globe. Today, Chelsea are ready to bid for Robin Gosens…
Chelsea are plotting a £20m bid to sign Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens as Frank Lampard eyes a replacement for Marcos Alonso this month, according to the Express.
Alonso has fallen out-of-favour under Lampard this season with Emerson ahead of him in the pecking order while Cesar Azpilicueta has also been moved over to left-back on several occasions this campaign.
The Express says Alonso has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge this month if a suitable offer arrives with Inter Milan understood to be interested and it looks like Lampard has already identified a potential replacement.
The newspaper says Chelsea are showing a keen interest in signing Gosens this month after making him a priority transfer target and the Blues are now ready to test Atalanta’s resolve with a £20m offer for the German-born full-back.
Gosens has developed into a key player for Atalanta since arriving from Heracles Almelo in 2017 and he’s forged a reputation as one of the best attacking full-backs in Serie A having provided 7 goals and 4 assists already this season.
The 25-year-old is comfortable at left-back but has often played further forward as a wing-back this season so his versatility would be a useful asset for Lampard if Chelsea were able to get a deal agreed this month.
However, it remains to be seen whether Atalanta would consider selling Gosens in January as they’re doing well in the league and have a big Champions League knockout tie with Valencia to look forward to in February.
No doubt Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini would loath to lose a key player such as Gosens half way through the season so I personally don’t see them cashing-in unless Chelsea table an offer the Italians simply cannot refuse.