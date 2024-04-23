[Teams] Arsenal vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes two changes

Arsenal can move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners sit top on goal difference from Liverpool following Saturday’s win at Wolves. Manchester City have a game in hand and with their rivals not playing until later in the week, Arsenal have the opportunity to draw first blood and boost their title charge with a win this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Wolves but goalkeeper David Raya is among those to keep their place in the starting eleven. Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba also retain their places in defence. However, there is a change at left-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu fit to come in for Jacub Kiwior after recovering from a knock that kept him out of the action on Saturday.

There if also a change in the holding role as Thomas Partey is recalled to start in midfield this evening. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again tonight while Declan Rice joins the Norwegian in the middle of the park.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard keep their places on the wings for Arsenal while Kai Havertz starts up front against his former club. Therefore, Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench.

Chelsea will be hoping to put their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Man City behind them and finish a disappointing season on a positive note. Mauricio Pochettino has made changes to his side with Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah both dropping to the bench. Malo Gusto is also ruled out with a knock.

Dorde Petrovic keeps his place in goal while Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile are recalled in defence. Moises Caicedo keeps his place in midfield and Conor Gallagher also starts once again for Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson starts up front and he’ll be looking to make amends after his costly misses in the FA Cup semi-finals. Noni Madueke and Mykhaiolo Mudryk offer support in the Chelsea attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Jorginho, Fábio Vieira, Nketiah, Ramsdale, Zinchenko, de Jesus, Kiwior, Smith Rowe, Martinelli Silva

Chelsea

Petrovic, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gilchrist, Disasi, Gallagher(c), Madueke, Caicedo, Fernández, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Deivid Washington, Thiago Silva, Casadei, Tauriainen, Bettinelli, Dyer, Sterling