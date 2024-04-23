Romano: Chelsea are interested in signing LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David

Chelsea have set their sights on signing talented Canadian striker Jonathan David from French club LOSC Lille to help solve their goalscoring issues, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

David’s name might have gone slightly off the boil in the last 12 months but his performances have shown no signs of slowing down. A consistent goalscorer in French football for quite some time now, it is a pity that his name doesn’t get spoken about in the same bracket as Osimhen or Vlahovic.

A big move has been on the cards for the Canadian number nine for quite some time and it may finally materialise this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano as per Fichajes. The Italian journalist has revealed that David’s contract will be expiring in 2025 and could be exploring his options in the upcoming months.

Chelsea are now emerging as a serious option for David as the report says the Blues ‘want’ to sign the Canadian in the summer. A potential deal could cost around £52m, which is quite a steep fee considering the time he has left on his contract.

In 42 games for the Ligue 1 side this season, the 24-year-old has scored 24 times whilst also providing seven assists. Therefore, he’d no doubt provide Chelsea with a much needed threat in the final third.

The eternal #9 curse

Chelsea have had a number nine curse for quite some time. Ever since the days of Didier Drogba, the Blues have struggled to find a striker who has constantly chipped in with goals. Players who have done well at other clubs somehow seem to struggle at Stamford Bridge, only to move away from the club and rediscover their shooting boots.

The latest player to throw the hat in the ring is Nicolas Jackson. Although he might not be wearing the #9 shirt this season, he is technically Pochettino’s first choice in that role and boy, hasn’t he struggled. The former Villarreal man has had a hard adaptation phase to the English topflight with last weekend’s performance against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final further driving home the point.

All factors considered, the Blues might be forced to go back into the market yet again this summer, to find a player who can fix their glaring goalscoring woes. Imagine having someone like David at the end of all the chances that Palmer created in the Man City game – the Blues would be in a cup final with the chance of getting a trophy.

David has shown repeatedly for a few seasons now that he is seasoned and has what it takes to lead the line for a top club. If the Blues negotiate well, they could get a very good deal on the Canadian. Let’s wait and see how this transfer saga pans out the coming summer.