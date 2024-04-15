Man Utd join the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have now joined Chelsea in the race to sign Victor Osimhen and the Napoli striker is keen on moving to the Premier League, according to a report via CalcioNapoli24.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020 and his impressive displays have attracted interest from England.

According to sports manager Malu Mpasinkatu, via CalcioNapoli24, Manchester United are on the trail of the 25-year-old Napoli striker and they will compete with Chelsea for his signature.

There have been reports linking Osimhen to PSG as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, however, Mpasinkatu claims that the striker wants to try his luck in the Premier League having already played in Ligue 1 with Lille.

Osimhen could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United attack. It is no secret that the Red Devils need to bring in a top striker this summer. Rasmus Hojlund has impressed in recent months but he needs more support. Marcus Rashford has not been at his best and signing another striker should be one of their priorities in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to pay a premium for Osimhen. He is likely to cost a club-record fee in excess of £100m for Manchester United. The Red Devils will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well, so paying a premium for Osimhen could prove to be difficult.

Chelsea want Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on signing the striker as well. They will need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson and the Nigerian international certainly fits the profile.

Osimhen helped Napoli win the league title last season and he scored 31 goals across all competitions. The Napoli star has 15 goals in all competitions this season and he has proven himself to be a reliable goal scorer at a top European league.

A move to Manchester United or Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for him and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he would be a major coup for United or Chelsea if he ends up moving to Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge this summer.