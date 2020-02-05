Man City vs West Ham match preview with betting odds and prediction

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways when they take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens somehow managed to lost 2-0 to Tottenham last weekend despite dominating for much of the game. City missed a first half penalty and squandered countless chances before Spurs made them pay with two second half goals.

The defeat in north London saw City’s slim hopes of catching Liverpool vanish as the defending Premier League champions now sit a staggering 22 points behind the Merseysiders so Pep Guardiola’s men are now realistically playing for second position.

West Ham will head to the Etihad also looking to get back to winning ways as Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton made it six games in all competitions without victory so David Moyes is already feeling the pressure in the Hammers’ hot-seat.

Team News

Man City will be without Oleksandr Zinchenko as he’ll serve a one-game suspension after being sent off against Tottenham at the weekend so Guardiola will be praying Benjamin Mendy overcomes a knock to start at left-back.

Leroy Sane has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury but this game comes too soon while Raheem Sterling is expected to miss the game after picking up a thigh injury against Spurs.

West Ham will continue to be without the services of Jack Wilshere as he’s still recovering from a groin problem while Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson are also still on the sidelines through injury.

Betting odds

As always, we’ll bring you the latest betting tips and predictions for this weekend’s big games and the it’s safe to say Man City are everyone’s ‘banker bet’. They are the heavy 1/9 odds-on favourites to win the game on Sunday while you can back West Ham at a whopping 22/1. Some may feel the draw is tempting at 10/1 but it’s difficult to see City losing this one.

There is no point betting on a 1/9 shot so we’ll have to look for value elsewhere, and I like the look of Manchester City to win 3-1 – which can be backed at odds of 8/1 with most bookmakers.

Prediction

City were extremely unfortunate to lose at Tottenham as they could easily have been three or four up before Spurs scored. Another similar display on Sunday should see Man City ease to a comfortable win. West Ham are poor at the back and while I can see them nicking a goal, I feel City will have way too much firepower for them to handle. I’m predicting a comfortable 3-1 City win.