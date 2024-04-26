Tottenham could beat Italian giants to sign Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur could beat Inter Milan and Juventus to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, the Lilywhites haven’t purchased a new striker to replace the Englishman yet. Ange Postecoglou has deployed Son Heung-Min and Richarlison in the number nine role this season and both have done pretty well.

However, the North London club are seemingly planning to reinforce their centre-forward position by signing a new striker this summer as they have been linked with numerous names in recent times.

Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Mohamed Amoura have all been suggested as potential targets but Gudmundsson has also emerged as a serious option.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign in Serie A this term, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 31 appearances. So, it seems having been impressed by the Iceland international’s eye-catching performances this season, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on signing the forward but Genoa have slapped a £34m price tag on his head and neither Serie A giants want to spend that much sum to secure his signature.

Therefore, the report claims that Tottenham could take advantage of the situation and sign Gudmundsson as they have the financial muscle to sign the forward by matching Genoa’s asking price.

It has recently been reported that Tottenham could attempt to include Djed Spence – who is currently on loan at Genoa and they have an option to make the move permanent for a £9m fee – in a part-exchange deal to lower the Italian club’s asking price to sign Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson can play anywhere across the frontline and possesses the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s high-intense style of football.

The 26-year-old has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Italian top-flight this term and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he joins the club this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Genoa star in the upcoming window to reinforce their attacking department.