Man Utd could finally sign Frenkie de Jong this summer

Manchester United could finally sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the Netherlands international as Erik ten Hag prioritised signing the Dutchman back in 2022 following his arrival at Old Trafford as the new manager.

Man Utd even agreed on a deal in principle with Barcelona to secure his signature. But, the midfielder refused to leave the Catalan giants so a move eventually fell through. The record Premier League champions even linked with him last summer but they didn’t make a move for him.

However, Man Utd could finally manage to purchase him this summer should they make a concrete approach as according to the report by AS, Barcelona are ready to cash-in on the 26-year-old to raise funds to sign some new players and De Jong would be open to leaving the club.

It has recently been reported that the Blaugrana would accept a fee of at least £43m to sell De Jong so the Red Devils could secure his signature for a reasonable price.

De Jong to Man Utd

Following a promising campaign last term, the Red Devils have struggled to showcase their best this season. It seems the lack of a technically sound player in United’s midfield has been delaying the rebuild under Ten Hag’s guidance.

Christian Eriksen did a good job last term, but he hasn’t been able to showcase his best this season. Kobbie Mainoo has emerged as a key player for Man Utd this season, but he is a young player and it would be a huge ask from him to address United’s midfield issue at this tender age.

So, signing a new midfielder would be the right decision and De Jong would be an ideal option if they purchase him. However, the Netherlands international has struggled with injury problems this season and United need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop for him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to secure his signature if he leaves Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.