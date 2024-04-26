Arsenal have a great chance of signing Joshua Zirkzee



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal have a great chance of signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners are likely to invest on a new striker in the summer and Zirkzee is one of the prime candidates on their radar. AC Milan and Inter Milan are also interested in his services, but Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Arsenal have the upper hand in the pursuit.

The London giants have a great chance of landing the former Bayern Munich striker as they can spend the required fee to convince Bologna into a sale. It is suggested that their playing style would also suit the Dutchman, who has 12 goals and 7 assists this term.

Good talent

Zirkzee has made huge progress in the last 12 months at Bologna. He has been among the goals and has also created chances for his teammates. His development has caught the eye of Arsenal, who could be eyeing a young striker with room to improve.

The Dutchman has the attributes that would suit the playing style under manager Mikel Arteta. He likes to get behind defences with his quick pace and dribbling, but can also hold-up play and provide key passes from deeper attacking positions.

Instead of being a guaranteed starter, Arsenal may initially rotate him with the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Zirkzee could become a mainstay for the Gunners up front in the long term once he has adapted to the intensity of the league.

The big question mark remains whether Arsenal will meet the transfer demands of Bologna. The Italian club have exceeded expectations during the current Serie A campaign and they are on course for Champions League qualification.

This could increase their desire to keep hold of Zirkzee unless a significant offer is made. It has been reported that it could take £60 million to persuade them to part ways with their prized asset during the next transfer window.