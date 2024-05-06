Tottenham plot swoop to sign Riccardo Calafiori this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a swoop to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites enjoyed a promising start under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance this term. However, they have struggled to continue their momentum and are currently at risk of missing out on Champions League football after four consecutive defeats in recent times.

The Australian boss has recently revealed that he wants to overhaul the squad this summer and strengthening several areas is on his wish-list. Despite signing Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin over the last two transfer windows, Spurs are reportedly keen on signing a new defender ahead of next season.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Calafiori emerging as a serious option. The Italian press mainly linked the Italian with Tottenham over the last few weeks, but the UK press has now also started to report on this topic.

According to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham are keen on signing Calafiori and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature this summer. The report further claims that Fabio Paratici still works behind the scenes at Spurs and is ‘leading the pursuit’.

Calafiori to Tottenham

However, Football Insider states that Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in signing him so the North London club are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

After joining Bologna from FC Basel last summer, the 21-year-old has displayed promising performances in the Italian top-flight this term. So, Tottenham have seemingly registered their interest in signing him after being impressed by his recent eye-catching displays for Thiago Motta’s side.

Calafiori is a left-footed centre-back but can also play in the left-back role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has the ability to play line-breaking passes and also is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Bologna star is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their defensive department.