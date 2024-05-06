Liverpool could look to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer

Liverpool could reportedly look to sign West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After moving to the London Stadium from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, the 23-year-old has displayed promising performances in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 31 league appearances.

So, it seems having been impressed by the Ghanaian’s eye-catching performances for the Hammers, Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing him.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Kudus may have a release clause in his current contract and if the amount of the clause is reasonable then Liverpool could look to sign the African if Mohamed Salah leaves.

Jones said:

“It’s very difficult to get a clear gauge on the terms of any release clause that is in the contract as no one involved is really confirming anything. The foundations of the story seem concrete so my hunch is to believe that there is a trigger figure involved somewhere along the line. “It’ll be interesting to find out what the level of it is and when it kicks in. If it is reasonable then you can imagine he might open up as a potential target for Liverpool, if Salah does end up leaving after all.”

Kudus to Liverpool

It was previously reported that the Merseyside club could cash-in on Salah this summer if they receive lucrative proposals from Saudi clubs. But, David Ornstein has denied the news and said that the Egyptian is set to remain at Anfield next season.

So, although Liverpool might not need to sign a new right-winger this summer, well-run clubs always think about the future. So, considering Salah is set to turn 32 this year, the Reds could look to sign Kudus to succeed the Egyptian going forward.

Kudus is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline and in addition, he can be deployed in the engine room as well. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also works hard without possession.

So, the West Ham star could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him.