Alexander Isak emerges as top striker target for Arsenal



According to The Independent, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his sights on signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak when the transfer window reopens.

The London heavyweights are likely to invest on a marquee striker ahead of next season and The Independent claim that Isak has now emerged as the leading target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has utilised Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz up front for the Gunners this campaign and he is now eyeing the forward that will complete his team.

Newcastle are intent on keeping Isak despite their Profitability and Sustainability concerns and a summer transfer could depend on Isak handing in a transfer request to join Arsenal.

Top-class

Isak has been in fantastic form for the Magpies in the Premier League this season. He has accumulated 24 goals from just 37 appearances in all competitions under manager Eddie Howe.

The Sweden sensation has excelled with his movement in and around the box and he has also been a handful for opposition defenders with his pace and dribbling skills on the counter-attack.

His strengths would fit into the striker profile that Arteta could be after. However, Arsenal have a tough task of landing him with the Magpies’ board determined to keep him at St James’ Park.

Isak is currently priced at £60 million by Transfermarkt, but it may take a 9-figure transfer fee to test the resolve of Newcastle, who may need a big-money departure to balance their books.

Judging by Arsenal’s transfer business last summer, the hierarchy could make an early approach for a new striker. With the Magpies’ needing funds before June 30, Arsenal could take advantage to sign Isak.

Isak is not the only Newcastle player on their radar. The Gunners have also been credited with an interest in landing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100 million release clause attached to his contract.

There is a possibility that Arsenal could sign at least one player from the Magpies.