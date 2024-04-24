Arsenal ‘keen’ on signing Bruno Guimaraes this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes this summer, as per The Telegraph.

Thomas Partey established himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven over the last few years after joining the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2020.

However, he has barely featured for the Gunners this season. He was out injured for a large part of this campaign but after returning to full fitness, he hasn’t been able to break into Arteta’s starting eleven. So, speculation surrounding his future has started growing ahead of the summer window and it has been reported that Arsenal are ready to cash-in on the Ghanaian.

On the other hand, Jorginho has also been linked with a move away from the club so it seems the North Londoners have started exploring the market to sign a new midfielder to reinforce their engine room.

Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi have all been suggested as serious targets but Guimaraes is seemingly on their radar as well.

Guimaraes to Arsenal

According to the report by The Telegraph, Arsenal are ‘keen’ on signing a new midfielder this summer and have earmarked the Brazilian as a key target. The report further claims that Guimaraes has a £100m release clause included in his current contract but Arsenal would be hoping to sign him for a lower fee.

However, The Telegraph states that Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him and in addition, Paris Saint-Germain have registered their interest in signing him as well. So, the Emirates club are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done.

It has been suggested that Newcastle could be forced to sell one of their star men this summer to raise funds in order to add new faces so they could cash-in on Guimaraes.

The South American is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. The 26-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to play in Arteta’s possession-based system so he would be a great coup for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Brazilian to reinforce their engine room in the upcoming transfer window.