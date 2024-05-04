Arsenal front-runners to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their bid to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer as Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus believe the striker is heading to England, GiveMeSport claims.

It is thought that the 22-year-old prefers a move away from Italy, hence putting Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in the driving seat to sign the striker ahead of next season.

Arsenal have challenged for the Premier League title in each of the last two seasons, pushing Manchester City all the way. However, they have managed to do so without a clinical striker in their squad.

Gabriel Jesus has missed 16 matches through injury, but even when fit he’s not a reliable goal-scorer having scored just 4 goals in 24 league appearances.

Kai Havertz has replaced Jesus as Arsenal’s main striker during the second half of the season and the former Chelsea forward has 13 goals in all competitions so far. However, the Gunners are still looking to sign a new frontman this summer with Zirkzee a prime target.

Arsenal ready to spend big on Zirkzee

Arsenal, in the last few years, have not shied away from making significant investments in the transfer window and are ready to spend another £51 million on Zirkzee this summer, as per GMS.

The ex-Bayern Munich striker has struck 12 times in the Italian top-flight this season but Arsenal have also been impressed by his work ethic and link-up play.

The Dutchman is paid £19,000 per week at Bologna but he can expect a significant increase if he completes a move to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners should also have no problem meeting his reported £51m asking price.

Arsenal have arguably lacked a clinical striker in the last two seasons so Arteta will hope Zirkzee if the man to help fire them to trophies if they manage to lure him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Zirkzee’s arrival would put pressure on Jesus and we could see the Brazilian leaving Arsenal if a suitable offer arrived for his services.