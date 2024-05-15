Arsenal keeping an eye on PSG winger Xavi Simons



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Paris Saint-Germain winger Xavi Simons ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands ace is approaching the end of his loan spell with RB Leipzig where he has scored 9 goals and provided 15 assists from 42 appearances. Leipzig are keen on re-signing him on another temporary deal, but Sport claim that Paris Saint-Germain prefer his permanent transfer this summer.

Sport report that the 21-year-old would like to reunite with Barcelona where he started his youth career, but the Spanish outfit don’t have the financial firepower to afford him. Paris Saint-Germain value him at more than £52 million. Arsenal and Bayern are currently interested and are keeping tabs.

Quality winger

Arsenal have had plenty of goal contributions from the wide attacking department. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have shared the duties from the left wing position and the latter has become a regular starter during the back end of the campaign with some crucial goals.

Bukayo Saka has likewise been a revelation from the right side of the Gunners attack, but manager Mikel Arteta may want someone who can provide adequate as well as compete with him. The Gunners boss has tried the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira in the role without much success.

It is a position where they need more quality and Simons would be a top-class acquisition with his huge potential and versatility. Simons can operate anywhere in the attack. He has caught the eye with his pace, dribbling skills and has the ability to pick key passes when on the counter-attack.

The big question mark remains whether he would consider a move to the Emirates Stadium knowing that he won’t be an assured starter. Instead of playing second fiddle to Saka, he could prefer joining another Champions League outfit where he has guaranteed playing time to develop.