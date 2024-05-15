Arsenal are ‘absolutely keen’ on Jorrel Hato’s signing this summer

Fabrizio Romano reported in his Daily Briefing that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ajax Amsterdam teenager Jorrel Hato ahead of a potential move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Hato has emerged as another prodigious youngster out of the Ajax Amsterdam setup and signed a long-term contract with the Eredivisie giants until June 2028.

He is highly-regarded in the Dutch capital and Ajax are keen to keep hold of him, but Arsenal are ‘absolutely keen and interested’ in attempting to purchase the 18-year-0ld, as per Romano.

Hato is valued at £19 million by Transfermarkt but it is yet to be determined what Ajax Amsterdam’s asking price would be if the Gunners formally declare interest in the defender.

The player is able to play as a centre-back as well as a left-back and it is likely that the latter option would particularly appeal to Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are expected to map out their final transfer strategy at the end of the Premier League season, with Romano further stating that ‘Hato could be a name to watch for Arsenal’.

Arsenal expected to sign a left-back

Oleksandr Zinchenko has fallen down the pecking order despite being the only natural left-back available at Arsenal.

Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu have adapted interchangeably in the left full-back position, however, the Gunners are expected to sign a player particularly for that role this summer.

Hato’s signing would allow them to get their hands on a fine young talent, who is already a key figure in the Ajax Amsterdam side with over 40 appearances for them in the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal’s interest in Hato has been noticeable since the winter transfer window and now could finally be the time Arteta has his wish fulfilled.

The 18-year-old has been ‘scouted for months’ by the north Londoners, says Fabrizio Romano, whereas Football London reported in February that Arteta is willing to part ways with Kiwior in order to land Hato.