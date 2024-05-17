Man Utd interested in signing Michael Olise – Ornstein



According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United are in the running to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise during this summer’s transfer window.

Olise is considered as one of the best young wingers in the Premier League and he has had another impressive season despite spending half of the campaign on the sidelines with injuries.

Ornstein has now revealed that United are interested in signing the former Reading man, who has a £60 million release clause in his contract. However, he added that a deal won’t be straightforward.

There is a complicated mechanism when it comes to the release clause and it won’t be easy for any club to sign him. A transfer could depend on the green light from the player as well as Palace.

Quality winger

The right-wing has been a problematic position for United for some period of time. The Red Devils signed Jadon Sancho few years ago to provide a solution, but he is currently out of favour under manager Erik ten Hag.

Man United spent big on Antony in the summer of 2022, but he has also struggled to live up to the expectations. Amad Diallo has shown promise in recent games, but ten Hag may want another marquee addition.

Olise would be a quality signing, having accumulated 10 goals and 5 assists from 18 league games this season. He has missed half of the campaign with hamstring issues, but continues to be highly-rated among elite clubs.

The Frenchman has not earned his maiden call-up for the Euros, but that could be a good thing. He could use the summer break to fully recover. Prior to this season, Olise missed only 2 games with injuries in his career.

United are currently lacking a genuine attacking threat from the right wing. Olise would provide that with his fantastic dribbling, close ball control and ability to create chances with quality crosses into the box.

The Red Devils won’t be alone in the race for his signature, but the hierarchy should be positive over signing him. Olise is reportedly an avid United fan which should put them in pole position to secure his services.