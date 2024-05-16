Arsenal recommended Jadon Sancho’s signing by Emmanuel Petit

Goal (through Grosvenor Sport) reports that Arsenal have been tipped to sign Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho by former player and French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, the 53-year-old believes Sancho has done superbly at Borussia Dortmund since returning on loan in January and Arsenal can help re-ignite his career in England.

The report adds him citing Kai Havertz’s example, whose career has taken a 180-degree turn since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from a struggling Chelsea last summer.

Petit was quoted saying the following:

“I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary – he looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive. He’s like dynamite on the pitch, so explosive on the ball with [Karim] Adeyemi on the left flank – so hard to catch. He’s back to his best and Man United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not? You can put the best player in the world at Man United at the moment and they’d look average in two months.”

Sancho is valued at only £21.5 million by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much United would want to sell him this summer. If Erik ten Hag’s future lies at Old Trafford next season, the 24-year-old could be on the way out with Arsenal seeming like a great lifeline.

Arsenal need depth

Arsenal were interested in signing Michael Olise to add a back-up for Bukayo Saka on the right wing, however, Manchester United are now the favourites to sign the Crystal Palace winger.

Sancho’s signing would provide them with an explosive right winger who has proven himself on the biggest of stages in recent weeks.

The Englishman’s performances over both semi-final legs in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain were lauded by millions. There is renewed hope that Sancho still possesses those qualities which made earned him a giant reputation before his move to Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund also expressed interest in retaining Sancho ahead of next season and his stock could further increase if he is able to win the Champions League at the end of the season.

It also remains to be seen if Manchester United are ready to sell him to a domestic rival such as Arsenal. Nonetheless, Sancho could be an excellent signing for the Gunners if they could land him this summer.