Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Jamal Musiala

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Bavarian club back in 2019, the 21-year-old has been showcasing his qualities in the German top-flight over the last few years, winning multiple Bundesliga titles.

Now, the midfielder has started the new campaign brilliantly, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in 11 appearances in all competitions. Musiala has also been a key player for the Germany squad under Julian Nagelsmann.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge in recent times as he has entered the final two years of his existing contract.

Caught Offside states that Liverpool have been following the German’s situation closely at the Bavarian club and along with them, Man Utd are also doing the same.

The report says that Chelsea and Real Madrid are also plotting a swoop for him but Manchester City are currently showing the strongest interest in securing his signature. So, Man Utd or Liverpool will have to overcome tough competition to get the deal done.

Musiala is a versatile player as he can play in the attacking midfield position as well as the left-wing role. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to link-up the play, can create chances for the attackers and also is efficient in finishing off his chances.

Liverpool currently have Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones to deploy in the attacking midfield position. However, Musiala would definitely be an upgrade to the duo if Liverpool can manage to purchase him.

On the other hand, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount are the two creative midfielders the Red Devils currently have. However, the former Chelsea star has found it difficult to settle down in his new surroundings and has struggled with fitness problems.

So, if United can sign Musiala – valued at around £110m by Transfermarkt – then that would be a great coup. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club can manage to hire him if he eventually leaves Bayern Munich next year.