Andoni Iraola asks Liverpool to sign Dean Huijsen from Real Madrid for £60 million

Liverpool sacked Arne Slot last weekend and a deal is already in place to appoint Andoni Iraola as his successor, pending official announcement, after the former Rayo Vallecano boss left Bournemouth at the end of the Premier League season.

With the Reds narrowly sneaking into a Champions League spot for next season after a generally underwhelming campaign, they are expected to revamp their squad and defensive signings are likely to be on the agenda.

Fichajes has reported that Andoni Iraola has asked Liverpool to offer £60 million to sign Real Madrid centre back Dean Huijsen during the summer transfer window after the pair’s successful at tenure until the defender’s exit in 2025.

Ibrahima Konate has left Liverpool as a free agent and with Virgil van Dijk at the end of his career, Liverpool need a central defender or two for the longer run and Huijsen can fit the bill perfectly for the Premier League giants.

Huijsen move not on the cards

Dean Huijsen was world-class at Bournemouth in 2024/25 and Real Madrid paid a significant amount to get a deal for him across the line. And while his first season in the Spanish capital has not gone as per plan, he is a long-term investment for the Whites.

Moreover, Eder Militao is injury-prone and will start next season after ACL injuries in quick succession, as well as another one he suffered earlier in the 2025/26 season which required surgical intervention.

Antonio Rudiger, meanwhile, is also into his 30s and David Alaba has left the 15-time European champions at the end of last season, so Huijsen, alongside Raul Asencio is essentially the only long-term option Madrid have on their books in defence as well.

It will be interesting to see which other players Andoni Iraola has on his wish-list but as Dean Huijsen’s alternative, it would not be a surprise if the incoming Liverpool boss wants Ilia Zabarnyi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain some months ago but could consider his future after struggling for minutes.