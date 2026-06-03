Liverpool making ‘the most progress’ to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande

Liverpool are making ‘progress’ in negotiations to sign highly rated Ivorian forward Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Liverpool intensified their interest in signing a new winger following the impending departure of Mohamed Salah, who announced in March that he would leave Anfield as a free agent after nine years with the club, prompting the club to begin searching for potential replacements, with Diomande now being eyed.

The 19-year-old has adapted quickly to life in Germany, making an immediate impression less than a year after arriving from Spanish second-division outfit CD Leganés last July.

During the recently completed campaign, he registered 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, while also leading the Bundesliga in successful dribbles with 115, further highlighting his attacking quality.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the former DME Academy talent is widely anticipated to become one of the most sought-after young players on the market, with several clubs already keeping a close watch on his progress.

Among the clubs looking to sign Diomande, Gianluigi Longari reports that Liverpool are ‘making the most progress’ in talks to sign the Ivorian winger this summer.

Liverpool make ‘progress’ in Diomande talks

While Leipzig have placed a £103m valuation on the youngster, the Reds have been in contact with his agent in hopes of agreeing to a lower fee for the exciting forward, who is also of interest to other clubs, as per the Italian journalist.

Shouldering the responsibility of replacing Salah would represent a significant challenge, particularly for someone like Diomande, whose rise to top-level football has only come within the past year.

Even so, the Ivorian international has already demonstrated his quality on the biggest stages this season, consistently offering a dangerous attacking outlet out wide for Leipzig.

Statistically, in the recently concluded Bundesliga campaign, he ranked in the 90th percentile for completed dribbles, the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals, and the 79th percentile for key passes.

Notably, despite operating as a winger, no player in the Bundesliga won more duels than his total of 437, underlining his all-round profile and why he is viewed as an attractive option for Liverpool.

With Leipzig raising its valuation to £103m, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool will match that valuation or successfully negotiate a favourable fee.