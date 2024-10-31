Tottenham in battle with Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Carlos Baleba

Tottenham are in battle with Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Brighton’s midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to Talksport.

The four-cap Cameroon international has been an ever-present at the heart of the Seagulls midfield and a key part of Fabian Hürzeler’s playing style that has been successful this campaign.

Tottenham have now emerged as a top candidate to sign the 20-year-old with Talksport reporting that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is a ‘big admirer’ of the midfield ace.

However, they face stern competition from North London rivals, Arsenal as well as Liverpool — who are also keen on acquiring the former Lille man, according to the report.

Despite persistent interest from Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool, Talksport adds that the Seagulls are not under any financial constraint to sell their priced asset, with the club currently holding the Premier League profits record.

Considering Brighton’s business model under Tony Bloom, Baleba is one of the players being tipped for a possible move from the AMEX Stadium, according to the report.

Baleba still has four years remaining on his contract with the Sussex club with a valuation of €22m (£18m) by Transfermarkt but Brighton are expected to demand a considerably higher fee if they do cash in.

Tottenham want Baleba

After losing Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a Premier League record fee, Baleba was brought in last summer as a replacement.

The Cameroonian initially blew hot and cold while struggling to keep up with the intensity of the Premier League. The former Lille man has now found his footing and has grown accustomed to the League this season.

He has become one of Fabian Hürzeler’s most important players in the squad and Brighton faithful are waxing lyrical about a massive surge in his performances at the club.

Baleba could improve further at a club like Spurs where Ange Postecoglou is renowned for bestowing a high level of technicality into his midfielders.

Arsenal and Liverpool are other options that could see the player’s potential improve further but Tottenham appear to be the club with a higher chance of giving regular first-team football to the midfield gem.

However, Brighton are expected to demand a high fee for Baleba and it remains to be seen which of the interested clubs will be ready to break the band to land the midfielder.