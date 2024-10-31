Man Utd already interested in signing Morten Hjulmand



According to Record journalist Ricardo Granada, Manchester United already have an interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Red Devils were linked with several defensive midfielders during the summer transfer window and they eventually chose to land Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United could enter the transfer market for another holding midfielder next year, particularly if Casemiro leaves.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Granada revealed that United are one of the clubs keen on landing the former Lecce man. Barcelona are also admirers of the Denmark international.

“I think they paid €18m for him and he has already doubled his value. There’s already interest from Manchester United and Barcelona,” he said in a recent interview.

“That’s probably a path for him in the future. He can do one or two years at Sporting and then maybe he’ll move on. He’s one of the greatest Sporting players and he’s the heart of the team.”

Possible transfer

United have an ageing midfield duo in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who are no longer in their prime. Eriksen has impressed with his goal involvements this term, but he does not possess the same mobility from his peak years.

Eriksen could be allowed to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. Casemiro’s deal does not conclude until June 2026, but the club could decide to offload him as early as the next summer transfer window.

United are in advanced discussions with Sporting Lisbon to appoint Ruben Amorin as their next manager. Should the Portuguese arrive at Old Trafford, it could increase the club’s prospects of landing Hjulmand.

The Dane was a relatively unknown player during his time at Lecce, but he has been transformed into an elite midfielder by Amorim. The 25-year-old was promoted as the new captain of Sporting Lisbon after Sebastian Coates’ exit.

Hjulmand is superb with the ball at his feet and tends to win the majority of his duels. He has also impressed with his tackling, recoveries alongside his high pressing. He is in the prime phase of his playing career.

There is a release clause in the region of £67 million in his contract, but there could be some room to negotiate a lesser transfer package if the midfielder decides to move on from the Portuguese champions in future.