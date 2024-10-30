Arsenal ready to make ‘considerable offer’ to sign Alexander Isak

Arsenal are readying a ‘considerable offer’ to sign Newcastle United’s centre-forward Alexander Isak, as per Fichajes.

After netting 25 goals across all competitions last season, the 25-year-old became the subject of interest from some European top clubs including the Gunners. Newcastle were hesitant to let their prolific forward leave with reports of contract extension talks scheduled to be held. However, it appears there has been little progress and the Gunners are ready to take advantage of the situation.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are the ‘most interested’ in signing Isak and could be ready to make a ‘considerable offer’ to the Tyneside club to secure the signature of the Sweden international.

The Swede’s technical and physical characteristics suit Arsenal’s search for a specific profile to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack and become a key player for the club in present and future, as per the report.

The former Borussia Dortmund man still has four years on his contract at St. James Park and has a valuation of €75m (£62m) on Transfermarkt, so Arsenal would need to pay big money to get a deal agreed.

Isak is a good fit for the Gunners

There’s every indication that getting a prolific goalscorer will up Arsenal’s title chances as exemplified in City’s Champions League winning season after signing Erling Haaland.

Isak is capable of providing at least 20 goals for the Gunners each season which is significantly higher than what Arsenal’s current centre-forward option scores for the club.

The 25-year-old game is not only modelled by goalscoring, but he possessed different characteristics that can offer a variety of tactical options to Mikel Arteta if he joins.

His linkup play and aggressiveness in pressing are typical of what Arteta demands of his forward options. A good dribbler and a high level of finishing from either side of his boots make him one of the most complete forwards in Europe.

Having joined the Magpies in the summer of 2022, Isak has garnered significant experience in the Premier League and is already accustomed to the intricacy and intensity of the League — which should make his adaptation to the team easier.

Arsenal will face Isak once again when they travel to St. James Park next weekend and will hope to count on his makeshift centre-back pairing to curtail Newscastle’s dangerman.