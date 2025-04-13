Declan Rice shines in Arsenal’s draw with Brentford

Four days after delivering a man-of-the-match display—capped with two sensational free-kicks—against arguably Europe’s best side, Declan Rice showed no signs of a European hangover. His lung-bursting run on Saturday to deliver an assist was a clear statement that there’s much more in his arsenal for Arsenal than we get to witness on matchdays.

While many would understand if Rice appeared fatigued after his sensational display against Real Madrid, the England international showed no signs of slowing down, covering every inch of the field. His powerful run from one end of the pitch to the other set up Thomas Partey’s goal, adding another assist to his already impressive tally for the season.

This season, the 26-year-old has been directly involved in 16 goals across all competitions for Arsenal, equalling his personal best for a single campaign. He has also provided eight goal contributions in his last 10 games for club and country, with four goals and four assists.

In addition, Rice created more big chances than any other player in the Premier League in 2025, with eight, and that tally will likely hit double figures as the season progresses.

Rice shines as Arsenal drop points

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes took another hit on Saturday evening as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

With their slim chances of winning the title, many — including their own fans — had written off the Gunners. Securing a top-four finish has now become their primary focus for the remaining weeks and it’ll take a mountainous slip from the Reds for a miracle to happen.

Mikel Arteta made several changes to the starting lineup that triumphed over Madrid in the Champions League, likely with an eye on next week’s second leg. This rotation was evident on the pitch, with Arsenal looking somewhat off their usual rhythm, particularly in attack. Brentford took advantage of Arsenal’s uncharacteristic slowness, with Yoane Wissa scoring the equaliser to bring his Premier League tally for the season to 15.

As a result, Arsenal’s hope of reigniting their title challenge were extinguished, with Liverpool now needing only two more wins to secure the title after beating West Ham 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the unfavourable result at the Emirates, Arteta would no doubt have been pleased with yet another outstanding display from Rice—who has rapidly emerged as arguably the Premier League’s best midfielder and one of Europe’s finest this season.