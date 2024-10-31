Man Utd prepared to make a move to sign Ben Chilwell

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a move to sign Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell next year, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Blues from Leicester City back in 2020, the 27-year-old enjoyed a successful spell during the early stages of his life at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

However, his career has been on a downward spiral in recent times. The defender has found it difficult to stay fit over the last few years and has been completely banished from the first-team squad by new manager Enzo Maresca at the moment.

Now, Caught Offside reports that Man Utd are willing to strengthen the left-back position next year and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is their primary target.

The player’s current contract will expire at the end of this season so he is set to be available for free soon. However, the player is demanding around £10m-a-year salary to sign for his next club and United consider his demand to be too high.

Chilwell to Man Utd

So, they have identified Chilwell as Davies’ alternative option as he is more attainable than the Canadian international.

The Englishman – valued at around £18m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two and a half years left in his current contract but the West London club might be open to cashing-in on him for a cheaper deal.

United have struggled with their left-back issues in recent times as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been out injured for a long time. It was thought that they would look to strengthen this area in the summer but eventually opted not to do that.

Chilwell is a Premier League proven player but he has had injury problems in recent times. Therefore, it would be a huge gamble if United decide to make a swoop for him to strengthen the defence.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually formalise their interest in signing Chilwell next year.

Meanwhile, following a dire start to this season, Man Utd have decided to sack Erik ten Hag from the managerial role. Now, Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP is reportedly set to become their new boss.