Manchester United are plotting a double swoop to sign Ajax’s fast-rising star Abdellah Ouazane and Sunderland’s teenage centre-forward Ryan One this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

This summer, an overhaul is expected at United, with some players set to leave while more quality, tactically fitting players to Ruben Amorim’s side will be added. In addition to recruitment for the senior team, the club’s impressive youth-driven strategy is set to continue, and the club is already working on signing some of the best young players for the future of the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils’ scouts were in Morocco last week to watch Ouazane at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations Championship, where the Moroccan midfielder impressed.

United are financially constrained, and transfer activities in the summer depend on potential departures. However, they’re tracking some of the best young prospects for the future, with Ouazane being eyed.

Manchester United have also earmarked highly-rated Sheffield forward Ryan One, who is making waves with the South Yorkshire outfit this season.

However, Ipswich Town are set to battle the Red Devils for the teenager’s signature. The Daily Mail claims that the Tractor Boys view the Scotland U19 star as a potential alternative to the £30m-rated Liam Delap, who is on United’s shortlist this summer.

Prospects

While Ouazane and One are being eyed to bolster their youth ranks, the report adds that the Red Devils are also plotting a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha but will need to sell some fringe players to afford his £62m valuation.

Youth development has always been a cornerstone of the INEOS philosophy, and the club’s already successful youth programmes are set to receive a significant boost.

Manchester United has similarly built a reputation for producing world-class players through its youth development strategies. From the iconic ‘Class of ’92’ to the emerging talent pool, United have remained at the forefront of nurturing future stars who went on to make significant impacts at the club.

The signings of 17-year-old Pedro Leon from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteño, 19-year-old Sékou Koné from Malian team Guidars FC, and Ayden Heaven (18) and Chido Obi-Martin (17) from Arsenal are clear signals of the club’s ambitions to secure some of the world’s brightest young prospects.

With Ajax’s Ouazane and Sheffield’s One potentially next in line to join Old Trafford, INEOS remains focused on its youth-driven approach, aiming to amass one of the world’s most exciting and talented future squads.