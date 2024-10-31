Arsenal & Liverpool in battle to sign Barcelona star Lopez

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Fabio Vieira’s departure to FC Porto, Mikel Arteta has been left with Martin Odegaard as the only attacking midfielder option. So, amid the Norwegian’s injury absence, the Spanish boss has been forced to use Leandro Trossard – who is more comfortable playing out wide – in the number ten role.

Therefore, the Gunners are seemingly looking at options to add depth in the attacking midfield position. Fichajes states that the North London club have set their sights on signing Lopez from Barcelona and the Blaugrana are open to letting him leave if they receive an offer of around £67m.

However, the report says that Liverpool are also keen on signing the Spaniard as they are willing to sign a new midfielder to support Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arne Slot has preferred to use the Hungarian in the number ten role during the early stages of this season. Now, the Dutch boss has been using Curtis Jones more in this area in recent times.

However, it is always necessary to continue strengthening the squad so it would be the right decision for the Reds to add a new creative midfielder in January or next summer.

Fichajes claims that Arsenal and Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Lopez as Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed their interest in securing his signature.

After ranking through Barcelona’s youth system, the 21-year-old made his senior debut last year and has been a regular member of the senior squad ever since. But, he hasn’t secured his place in the Blaugrana’s starting eleven.

The midfielder was a key player for the Spain team that won the Gold Medal in the Olympics in the summer, scoring six goals and registering one assist in six appearances.

Moreover, he was a part of the Spain team that won the European Championship in the summer but he didn’t feature regularly in this competition, playing only 28 minutes.

Lopez is a highly talented player and could become a top-class player in future so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Arsenal if either club purchase him next year. However, the £67m valuation looks a bit steep, considering he isn’t a regular starter for Barcelona.