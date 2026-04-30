Tottenham set to submit formal offer to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to submit an ambitious offer for the possible transfer of Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal next summer, according to Fichajes.

Lewis-Skelly broke into Arsenal’s first team in the 2023-25 campaign after an injury-hit campaign forced Mikel Arteta to call on the youngster to fill in at left-back.

Not long after featuring in a crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against 15-time winners Real Madrid, his involvement has taken a sharp turn, with regular opportunities becoming increasingly limited.

Even though he has started eight of Arsenal’s matches in Europe — including impressive wins over Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, and Inter Milan — his Premier League involvement tells a different story, with just 411 minutes played and only two league starts so far this season, leaving him firmly behind Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order.

That lack of consistent action has led to growing talk about a potential departure, with several clubs now set to battle for his signature next summer.

One of the clubs interested in Lewis-Skelly is Tottenham, according to Fichajes, which claims that the North London club have expressed interest in signing the 19-year-old in the summer.

The North Londoners are now looking to accelerate the deal, with the report adding that the club are preparing to submit a formal £60m offer for his potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer.

Lewis-Skelly to Tottenham

The report adds that Spurs view the Englishman’s young age, technical ability, and versatility as a perfect fit to reinforce Roberto De Zerbi’s backline and as a cornerstone of their rebuild.

Addressing the left-back position has become increasingly important for Tottenham, especially given Destiny Udogie’s struggles for consistency and repeated injury setbacks over the past year.

When he has been unavailable, Djed Spence has often been asked to step in, despite being a natural right-back. At the same time, Ben Davies has made only five appearances across all competitions this season.

A lack of natural options on the left has even led to Micky van de Ven being deployed there, occasionally with January signing Souza still finding his feet in the Premier League.

Given that situation, a move for Lewis-Skelly would signal clear intent during the club’s rebuild, as, despite some inconsistency, he has already gained valuable experience at the highest level, including involvement in last season’s quarter-final clashes against Madrid.