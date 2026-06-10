Chelsea readying £100 million bid for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler

Chelsea have hired Xabi Alonso as their manager for next season after parting ways with Enzo Maresca, and then Liam Rosenior, over the course of the last season. The Spaniard is expected to use the transfer window to stamp his authority on the squad.

One of Alonso’s key goals for the 2026/27 campaign would be to get the Blues back in the Champions League, whereas there will also be pressure on him to win trophies on the domestic front.

Sports Boom has reported that in a bid to revamp the Chelsea side, Xabi Alonso wants to bring Arda Guler to the club and the Blues are believed to be ready to support his ask as they are readying a £100 million offer for the Turkish international.

Guler was given a key role at Madrid by Alonso during his short-lived tenure, but the player came good as he bagged six assists and 14 assists in what was his best campaign for the Whites so far.

Guler transfer to Chelsea depends on Mourinho’s plans

Jose Mourinho is expected to be announced as the Real Madrid head coach sooner rather than later, and how the Portuguese pictures Arda Guler in his plans at the club would go a long way in influencing the 21-year-old’s future.

With Jude Bellingham available as the number 10 at Madrid and Endrick also returning from loan at Olympique Lyon, potentially to play as the right winger, Guler faces increasing competition in the two positions he plays at his best in.

Given that Florentino Perez is planning a major expenditure on rebuilding the squad, a £100 million sale for Guler could be viewed favourably by the board, so at this point, all options around his future remain possible.

Personal terms might be an issue, however, as Guler himself might not be prepared to join the Blues without Champions League football.