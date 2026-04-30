Manchester United keen on signing Ferdi Kadioglu from Brighton this summer

Manchester United are very much on track to secure qualification for the Champions League for next season and it is a huge step for them considering the list of ambitious targets they have ahead of a squad rebuild in the summer.

According to Turkish outlet Sporx, a left back’s purchase could be among the club’s top priorities for the transfer window and the Red Devils have consequently identified Brighton & Hove Albion full back Ferdi Kadioglu as a possible signing.

Kadioglu has been in fine form for Brighton in the last few months and is valued at only £25 million on Transfermarkt, making his signing a financially viable possibility for Man United, especially given his Premier League experience.

United need to replace Luke Shaw sooner rather than later, and Kadioglu fits the bill given that he would not cost them a lot of money, can compete with Patrick Dorgu for regular minutes and is aged 26 with a decent chunk of his career ahead.

Kadioglu signing a strong possibility

Brighton & Hove Albion can make it to next season’s Champions League but that might not be enough for them to hold onto their key players, who may look to move to bigger sides anyways, during the summer transfer window.

Ferdi Kadioglu’s situation is no different considering Manchester United can significantly improve his salary and offer him a place in a squad that can strongly compete on the silverware front during the next few seasons.

Switching to Old Trafford would be a major career upgrade for the Turkish international and as he enters the last two years of his contract with Brighton, the Seagulls may view this summer as an ideal opportunity to cash in on him while dictating the price.

He would be a solid signing for Man United with the ability to play in both full backs roles and also slot into midfield. While his defensive game needs work on, particularly against players with pace and good dribbling, Kadioglu has immense potential and has performed well enough to warrant a move to a bigger side.