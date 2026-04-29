[Teams] Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League semi-final clash

Arsenal are at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano this evening to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Gunners come into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United that moved them three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the focus must now turn to European matters as they face-off against Atletico Madrid for a place in the Champions League final. Tonight’s first leg in Madrid may prove pivotal with Arsenal hoping to take a positive result back to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg next week.

There is mixed news on the injury front for the Gunners. Ben White keeps his place at right-back as Jurrien Timber is still out but Riccardo Calafiori is back in the squad after recovering from injury. The Italian is on the bench with Piero Hincapie keeping his place alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in defence.

Martin Zubimendi has overcome illness to start in midfield while Declan Rice also starts once again for the Gunners tonight. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal and he’ll be hoping to provide the creative edge that’s been lacking in recent weeks.

Bukayo Saka made his return from injury with a cameo off the bench against Newcastle United at the weekend. The England international is still not deemed fit to start as he remains among the substitutes with Noni Madueke keeping his place on the right wing.

Eberechi Eze is named in the squad despite limping off on Saturday. He’s only on the bench with Gabriel Martinelli recalled ahead of Leandro Trossard on the left flank.

Kai Havertz is missing after picking up a knock at the weekend so Viktor Gyokeres comes in to lead the line up front for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus and Max Dowman are also among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Cardoso, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Subs: Musso, Esquivel, Mendoza, Sorloth, Alex Baena, Almada, Lenglet, Molina, Vargas, Le Normand, Bonar, Julio Diaz

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Setford, Mosquera, Saka, Jesus, Eze, Norgaard, Trossard, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Salmon.