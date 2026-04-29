Saka, Martinelli and Gyokeres start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Atletico Madrid

After securing a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend, Arsenal turn their attention to the Champions League semi-final as they take on Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano tonight in the first leg.

Mikel Arteta’s men have the opportunity to bring home a vital advantage ahead of next week’s return fixture and here is a look at the playing eleven the Spaniard is expected to employ for the clash.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to remain in between the sticks for the European Cup.

Defenders – With Jurrien Timber still injured, Ben White is expected to retain his place at right back, whereas Piero Hincapie is in contention to remain at left back too. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba could round off an unchanged back four by pairing with one another in the heart of the backline.

Changes in store higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have been key to Arsenal’s game in possession, and the duo are expected to remain in the double pivot for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid. Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, is the favourite to continue as the number 10 with Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz going off injured in the previous game.

With that said, tweaks are expected on both flanks as Bukayo Saka is now fit to return to the line-up and might be used on the right wing, whereas Gabriel Martinelli could come in to feature on the left.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line for Arsenal this time around having been on the bench in the last match.

Here is how the away side is expected to look on paper.