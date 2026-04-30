Manchester United interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios

Manchester United have managed to secure Kobbie Mainoo’s future at the club with a contract extension but with Casemiro departing at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte not performing up to the mark, new signings in midfield are vital.

Caught Offside has reported that the Red Devils could turn to the Bundesliga in an attempt to bolster their engine room and have identified Bayer Leverkusen star Exequiel Palacios as a potential acquisition ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to part ways with the Argentine international prior to next season although they will not let go of him for cheap as the source has added that bids for the player would need to be upwards of £45 million.

Liverpool had been linked with Palacios in the recent past but have not looked to materialise their interest as yet. However, with their own midfield expected to undergo a rebuild, United might face familiar competition for a key target’s purchase.

Palacios an ideal player for the double pivot

Irrespective of whether or not Michael Carrick continues at Manchester United beyond the ongoing season, Exequiel Palacios will be a very valuable signing for the club in a deeper-lying capacity, especially if he is utilised in a double pivot.

Next to a solid defensive midfielder, the 27-year-old’s attributes would be best leveraged as he can provide cover to the backline with his intensity and aggression in winning the ball with interceptions and tackles, while offering a lot higher up the pitch too.

Palacios can pass the ball nicely from midfield into the final third, and is also capable of making late runs into the box as a goal threat. All things considered, his attributes match exactly what United need and with his age in mind, the Bayer Leverkusen star is a brilliant option who has experience but also a fair few chunk of his career ahead.