Manchester United could bid £85 million for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde

Manchester United have already made their first signing of the summer in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the news only pending official confirmation, which might arrive belatedly after his call-up to Brazil’s World Cup squad.

In spite of the Serie A star’s signing, United are not done yet with reinforcements in midfield and a box-to-box profile to complement Ederson remains their top priority.

El Nacional has reported that Man United are now in the mix for the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, who is not expected to leave the Bernabeu in the summer but could be on the move in the event of an offer worth £85 million.

According to the source, United are among a number of sides who have previously been linked with the Uruguayan international and could test he waters of his transfer this year.

Valverde a top signing but summer transfer very unlikely

Federico Valverde promises to be a top signing for Manchester United. With nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season for Real Madrid, he is not just one of the world’s best midfielders but ranks among the top players.

His energy in the engine room is a massive asset as he works hard defensively to make tackles, recoveries and interceptions, while with the ball, he is capable of dribbling into the final third thanks to his pace and ball control.

Besides being a top class midfielder, Valverde offers exceptional versatility as he can play effectively at right back as well as on the right flank, although a transfer to Old Trafford this summer is a very unlikely proposition.

Jose Mourinho, who is soon to be appointed at Real’s head coach, is expected to count on Valverde as one of his key players and with the midfielder also set to inherit captaincy from next season, all things point towards him staying put in Madrid.